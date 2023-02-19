Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to Speak at Police Event Monday in Chicago Suburbs

Even before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' scheduled appearance in the Chicago suburbs on Monday, news of the Republican's upcoming visit sparked a reaction in the Chicago mayor's race and from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

DeSantis will speak at an event entitled "Law and Order Illinois" in Elmhurst, which is being promoted by - but not hosted by - Chicago Lodge 7 of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Speaking Friday, Pritzker sent a clear message about his priorities as governor, while leveling criticism against DeSantis, who is seen as a possible contender in the 2024 presidential election.

"I think every elected official and every candidate for office ought to be calling him out and denouncing what he stands for, and I am sure that he's going to repeat when he comes," Pritzker said.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

FOP Lodge 7, which listed the event on its website, has endorsed Paul Vallas in the race for mayor of Chicago. Vallas on Friday issued a statement denouncing DeSantis.

“There is simply no place in Chicago for a right-wing extremist like Ron DeSantis, and I am disappointed in FOP leadership for inviting him to speak to officers,” he said.

Philanthropist Willie Wilson, who is also vying to become Chicago's next mayor, said in a statement that "the Fraternal Order of Police (Lodge 7) invite to have Gov. DeSantis address the group during Black History Month is unwise and sends the wrong signal."

Even the FOP has distanced itself from the Republican governor.

"We were simply asked to help promote it…that is all we are doing," said John Catanzara, FOP Lodge 7 president. "This isn’t a left side of the aisle, right side of the aisle issue at all. I know people are trying to make it that."

DeSantis' visit is particularly notable, because both he and Pritzker are rumored to be presidential hopefuls. Pritzker has avoided questions about any presidential aspirations, and on Friday, said he was focused on his work as governor.

"Number one, we have to to balance the budget," he said. "That is the number one most important thing to start with... Everything else flows from there."