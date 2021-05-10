Florida Authorities: No Evidence of Criminal Activity in State's Handling of Epstein Investigation

Epstein’s victims have questioned his 2008 plea deal, which let him plead guilty to the state instead of federal charges and spend 12 hours a day outside jail

1154618940
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Florida authorities have found no evidence of criminal activity in the state's handling of its investigation of late financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a series of summaries released Monday by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 after his arrest by federal authorities for alleged sex trafficking, had made a controversial plea deal with state prosecutors in 2008. After an undercover investigation of his alleged wrongdoing with underage girls that started in 2005, Epstein was allowed to plead guilty to a state charge and spend much of his 13-month incarceration on "work release."

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The findings released Monday are the results of preliminary inquiries by the FDLE's Office of Executive Investigations. Investigators examined issues such as Epstein's 2008 plea agreement, his time in custody of the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office and allegations that Epstein engaged in sexual activity with young women during work release.

Local

Lukas Reichel 15 mins ago

Blackhawks Prospect Lukas Reichel Will Reportedly Play in World Championships

Lambeau Field 27 mins ago

Vikings WR Adam Thielen Stirs Up Controversy With Lambeau Field Comments

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us