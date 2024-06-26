Numerous animals are in immediate need of foster care after a shelter in suburban Wheeling flooded overnight due to a water main break.

Heartland Animal Shelter announced Wednesday morning that the building would be closed due to two feet of flooding and that evacuation of the animals was underway.

Though the shelter reported that all of their animals were safe following the flooding, they're looking for help from the public, searching for both individuals to help foster animals as well as supplies for the shelter.

In addition to searching for foster homes, the shelter is asking the public for the following supplies, to be dropped off or sent to 586 Palwaukee Drive in Wheeling.

50 24x36 or 36x48 pop-up cages

60 cat carriers

100 big plastic bins

Cases of canned wet food for kittens, cats and dogs

Cases of dry food for cats and dogs

Cases of paper plates for serving food

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Drive in Wheeling.

Photos posted by the shelter on Facebook show water in the dog kennel area, with accompanying time stamps showing the rapid pace of rising water.

The shelter also provided a video update on the cleanup process as of Wednesday afternoon, providing an in-depth look at damage inside the building and the progress quickly made in the aftermath of the flood.

Individuals who are able to foster either dogs or cats are encouraged to e-mail dogs@heartlandanimalshelter.org and cats@heartlandanimalshelter.org respectively.