Flooding Forces IDOT to Close Roads in Palos Heights, Orland Park

Two southwestern suburban roads will be closed until further notice due to flooding, as heavy rains have continuously soaked the area for nearly a week.

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, 135th Street will be closed between Harlem Avenue and Ridgeland Avenue in Palos Heights. Officials also say that 143rd Street will be closed between Wolf Road and Creek Crossing Drive in Orland Park until floodwaters recede.

A detour will be provided from 135th Street, with officials advising local traffic to travel through Arrowhead Lake, a Forest Preserve of Cook County park, on the east side of the closure, and on Spyglass Drive from the west.

For 143rd Street, a detour will allow drivers to travel through Compton Court from the west, and to Creek Crossing Drive from the east.

More information on the closures can be found on IDOT’s website.

Flooding has caused travel issues throughout northern Illinois and northern Indiana in recent days, as multiple rounds of severe thunderstorms and heavy rain showers have caused creeks, streams and rivers to overflow their banks.

There is some relief on the horizon, as drier conditions are expected in coming days.