Flood Warnings, Advisories Issued in Chicago Area After Heavy Rainfall Sunday

Heavy rains across northern Illinois and northwest Indiana have led to a series of flood advisories and warnings as creeks and rivers continue to rise.

A flood warning was issued for the town of Milford, located in Iroquois County. According to the National Weather Service, Sugar Creek, which runs through the town, is expected to rise above flood stage just after midnight Monday.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Flood stage is 18 feet in Milford, and the creek is expected to rise nearly a foot above that mark. At 19 feet, structures along the river in the southwestern portion of Milford could be impacted, and NWS is encouraging residents to be on alert through the overnight hours and into Monday.

Milford saw nearly two inches of rain between Saturday and Sunday morning. Other parts of Iroquois County also saw similar rainfall, including Watseka, which reported 1.69 inches of rain.

A river flood advisory was also issued for the Little Calumet River through Monday morning. According to the NWS, the river stage was at 10 feet on Sunday morning, but is expected to crest at approximately 11.8 feet Sunday evening. Flood stage is 12 feet, per NWS.

The river runs through Cook County in Illinois and Lake County in northwest Indiana.

A flood advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for most of northeast Illinois and parts of northwest Indiana. LaSalle, Cook, Grundy, Will and Kankakee counties are all impacted by the advisory, along with Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana.

Minor flooding is expected along waterways and in poor drainage areas, and residents are urged to exercise caution when encountering flooded roadways or other areas.

That advisory will expire at 3:45 p.m. Sunday.