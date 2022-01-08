Flood Warning Issued for Kankakee River

A flood warning was issued for the Kankakee River Saturday morning, impacting several Chicago-area suburbs.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for parts of the Kankakee River near Will, Kankakee and Grundy counties.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The warning means water levels above the flood stage are "imminent" or may already be occurring. People along the river are advised to take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

"Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles," the National Weather Service said in a warning.

Any additional rain the next 48 hours could cause changes to the river forecast and warning, officials noted.

A winter weather advisory has also been issued from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, Kendall and LaSalle counties as well as portions of Cook and Will counties in Illinois, the NWS stated. The advisory also includes Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in northwest Indiana.

With temperatures below freezing, drizzle will likely make for icy conditions, particularly on sidewalks, parking lots, bridges, overpasses and secondary roads.