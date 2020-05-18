Flood-Damaged Lower Wacker Drive to Remain Closed Until Saturday

As crews continue to clean up flood damage after Sunday’s massive rainfall, the Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Lower Wacker Drive will be closed until at least Saturday night.

According to a press release, the roadway will be closed between Randolph Street and Harrison Street after heavy rains caused serious flooding.

The closure is required to pump flood water out of the basement of Willis Tower, and also to fix damage to the street’s concrete surface.

Delivery vehicles will be allowed to access the roadway.

All other traffic will be diverted onto Upper Wacker Drive. Traffic on southbound Lower Wacker Drive will be detoured to Upper Wacker Drive, using the Randolph Ramp, then onto westbound Van Buren Street, then onto southbound Canal Street, and finally onto eastbound Harrison Street, according to CDOT.

During Sunday’s heavy rains, homeless individuals staying on Lower Wacker Drive had to be evacuated by Chicago Fire Department personnel. No injuries were reported.