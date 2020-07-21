Floating Boat Cinema Comes to Chicago This Fall

As social distancing continues amid the coronavirus pandemic, movie-goers will have a new form of entertainment this fall: a floating cinema.

The Australian-based company, Beyond Cinema, said its Floating Boat Cinema is scheduled to come to Chicago from Sept. 9 through Sept. 13.

The floating cinema will be made up of 12 to 24 mini boats that hold up to eight people per boat. The limited number of people allows for social distancing both on and between boats.

The company said there will be free popcorn for those attending, along with other food and drink available to buy before stepping on the boats.

All movies are set to premiere at 10:30 p.m. and are free to all boaters. Those who plan to attend are required to book tickets prior to the showings.

The specific lists of movies to be screened and expected locations have not yet been released.

The Floating Boat Cinema will also be appearing in other cities across the United States such as Los Angeles, Houston, New York, St. Louis and Philadelphia, along with a number of cities in Canada.