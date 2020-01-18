Flights Cancelled in Chicago as Winter Storm Hits

A ground stop was issued at O'Hare International Airport and hundreds of flights were canceled at both Chicago airports Friday evening as snow fell across the Chicago area.

The Chicago Department of Aviation says they have more than 200 pieces of snow equipment and over 500 motor truck drivers at O'Hare to remove snow from the area.

According to the CDA, both airports have access to 13,000 tons of salt, 260,000 gallons of liquid deicer and 100 tons of solid deicer to be used on the runways and taxiways.

While crews continue to work to clear Chicago's runways and taxiways, flight cancellations continue to affect travelers at both airports Saturday morning.

As of 4:20 a.m., at least 176 flights have been cancelled at O'Hare, and 30 at Midway International Airport.