Flight Stopped at Midway Due to Sick Passenger Who Traveled to China

A flight that landed at Midway International Airport Monday was stopped as medical personnel treated sick passengers who recently been to China.

Crews responded about 11:30 a.m. to the airport after a mother aboard a Southwest Airlines flight from New York said her daughter was experiencing stomach issues, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The duo recently traveled to China but had been in New York since Jan. 28. Both were cleared by authorities after an examination, Merritt said, adding, “It was not coronavirus.”

An unrelated male passenger who complained of chest pains was also cleared, Merritt said.

The mother and daughter traveled ahead to their final destination of Cincinnati, Merritt said.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control for responding to concerns to ensure the customer, and those traveling with them” received support, Southwest said in a statement.