Flash Sale: Shamrock Shuffle Offers Registration Discount for President's Day

Calling all Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle runners. If you're looking to register, the race is offering a special discount this President's Day.

Beginning Monday, registration for the in-person 8K Run will be $40 through 11:59 p.m. CT.

For those who don't make it in time, you can also use a special discount code through March 8 to get $10 off your registration. Use the code "NBC" when you register to get the discount.

Thousands of runners will descend on the streets of downtown Chicago this St. Patrick's Day Weekend as the Bank of America Shamrock Shuffle returns after a COVID-spurred hiatus on March 20.

Organizers announced a big change for this year's race over the weekend: a new route.

The new course, which organizers unveiled Sunday to celebrate one month until race day, will take participants along the Chicago River, providing an impressive view of annual St. Patrick's Day festivities.

The journey will begin and end at Grant Park as usua., and will allow participants to see many familiar sights.

But during miles 1 and 2, runners will be guided along the river and past the newly-constructed Bank of America tower before heading east on Washington Boulevard.

The Shamrock Shuffle for decades has served as the kickoff to Chicago's running season, catapulting the city "from a season of hibernation to a season of movement" through its 8K Run, according to its website.

But if you would rather walk or think a shorter distance is more your speed, there are options, too.

"The Mile," which is set for March 19, will take runners of all abilities, from local elites to the next generation of shufflers, on a course that weaves through Grant Park.

Race day itself won't just focus on the 8K Run.

Walkers are encouraged to head downtown March 20 for the 2-Mile Walk. People will partake in a scenic course along the city's lakefront, starting and finishing at Grant Park as well.

Those who aren't able to attend can participate in the excitement without even coming to Chicago. The Virtual 8K will take place from March 14 to 20, giving people the chance to partake in the celebration by trekking through the streets of their own neighborhood.

As race day inches closer, organizers are offering incentives to encourage participation.

Additional information about registration can be found here.