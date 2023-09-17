Flash flood warning for parts of Cook County, Lake County in Indiana extended until 5 p.m.

A flash flood warning for parts of Cook County and Lake County in Indiana has been extended until 5 p.m., with additional rainfall of one-to-two inches possible in the warned area.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Hammond IN, Tinley Park IL and Calumet City IL until 5:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/THUIOpvGzw — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) September 17, 2023

In addition to the Far South Side of Chicago, the warned area includes some south and southwest suburbs, in addition to communities such as Hammond, Munster, East Chicago and Gary in Indiana.

According to the NWS, between three and six inches of rain have fallen in the warned area.

Rapid-onset areas such as creeks, drainage ditches, underpasses and other low-lying areas may be especially susceptible to flooding.