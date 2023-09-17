Chicago Weather

Flash flood warning for parts of Cook County, Lake County in Indiana extended until 5 p.m.

By NBC Chicago Staff

A flash flood warning for parts of Cook County and Lake County in Indiana has been extended until 5 p.m., with additional rainfall of one-to-two inches possible in the warned area.

In addition to the Far South Side of Chicago, the warned area includes some south and southwest suburbs, in addition to communities such as Hammond, Munster, East Chicago and Gary in Indiana.

According to the NWS, between three and six inches of rain have fallen in the warned area.

Rapid-onset areas such as creeks, drainage ditches, underpasses and other low-lying areas may be especially susceptible to flooding.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Weather
