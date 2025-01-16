Flamingo, seal die of bird flu at Lincoln Park Zoo

Bird flu is being cited as the cause of the recent deaths of a Chilean flamingo and harbor seal at Lincoln Park Zoo, the zoo announced Wednesday.

The flamingo, named Teal, hatched last fall and “was just getting acquainted with her flock and keepers,” the zoo said in a statement.

The 7-year-old seal, named Slater, “was a beloved seal known for his rambunctious and curious nature. He was a quick learner and often could be seen participating in training sessions with keepers. Both will be deeply missed,” the zoo’s statement said.

The flamingo died Jan. 8, and the seal died Jan. 9, the zoo said.

How the animals were exposed to H5N1 avian influenza remains unknown, but the zoo said it was “near certain” that it derived from contact with a waterfowl that was infected with the virus.

“This is sad news for wildlife and for the zoo team. Not only are we facing the first known cases of HPAI in animals in our care, but we’ve lost two amazing animals,” said Dr. Kathryn Gamble, Lincoln Park Zoo director of veterinary services, referring to highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Zoo visitors are not considered at risk of catching bird flu.

“Because highly pathogenic avian influenza is spread by free-ranging birds, it is no riskier to visit Lincoln Park Zoo than to enjoy a walk outdoors,” Lincoln Park Zoo president and CEO Megan Ross said. “The zoo remains a safe place to connect with the animals in our care.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tied bird flu to one human death — a Louisiana man with underlying health conditions who was believed exposed to a sick and dying flock of birds in his backyard.

At least 66 people were infected with bird flu in 2024, with almost all of the cases in people who worked with livestock or poultry, the CDC has said.

As of Jan. 7, infections had been detected in nearly 11,000 wild birds across the country since 2022, according to the CDC.

This month, a bald eagle found in distress in Hinsdale was euthanized after it appeared to be infected with bird flu.

The virus, which health officials have not seen spread from person to person, is transmitted through the saliva, nasal secretions and feces of infected birds.

“Sharing this news of highly pathogenic avian influenza in the area is important for our community at large,” said Seth Magle, Lincoln Park Zoo director of the Urban Wildlife Institute. “To protect yourself, do not handle wildlife. Additionally, keep your pets safe by keeping cats indoors and dogs on a leash away from wildlife.”

Lincoln Park Zoo had been monitoring bird flu reports and had implemented its “multi-tier HPAI Response Plan to address concerns for staff and animals alike” before the recent exposures, the zoo said.

The zoo had halted interactions between species prior to the infections, and it continues to closely monitor changes in animal health and behavior.