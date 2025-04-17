Illinois flags will remain at half-staff Thursday ahead of funeral services for a fallen soldier and suburban father who was killed during a training accident in March.

United States Army Staff Sergeant Jose Duenez Jr., 25, was part of a group of soldiers in the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, who were on a tactical training exercise in Lithuania when they and their vehicle were reported missing March 25, the Army said.

Duenez Jr., 25, was identified earlier this month after his body was found along with Sgt. Edvin F. Franco, 25, of Glendale, California; and Pfc. Dante D. Taitano, 21, of Dededo, Guam. The name of the fourth soldier was not immediately made public.

Flags in Illinois were lowered to half-staff by Gov. J.B. Pritzker beginning at sunrise Tuesday. They will remain at half-staff through sunset Thursday.

In addition, Joliet Mayor Terry D’Arcy requested that flags throughout his city be lowered to half-staff starting at sunrise on Friday.

“This is a tragic loss of life,” D’Arcy said in a statement. “We all owe it to him and his family to show our deepest respect for his commitment to our country by lowering flags to half-staff.”

Visitation for Duenez Jr. was held earlier this week in Joliet. Funeral services are set to begin at 11 a.m. Friday in Crest Hill.

Department of Defense via AP Department of Defense via AP

Duenez Jr. leaves behind his 1-year-old son and his wife, Kai. He was born and raised in Joliet with five older sisters.

His family expressed condolences to the families of the three other soldiers, and they felt strong gratitude to the hundreds of Lithuanian and U.S. soldiers and rescuers who took part in the search through the thick forests and swampy terrain around Pabradė, 6 miles west of the border with Belarus.

According to the 3rd Infantry Division, Duenez was an M1 Abrams tank system maintainer and had served more than seven years in the Army. He deployed to Poland in 2021 and Germany in 2022, and he was currently serving in the 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.

“Sgt. Jose Duenez will always hold a special place in our hearts. As both a leader and a soldier, he set an example every day — always the first to arrive and the last to leave, greeting every challenge with a smile and a readiness to support anyone who required assistance,” said Capt. Madyson K. Wellens, a commander in his squadron.