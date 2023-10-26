Flags were ordered to be flown at half-staff for several days this week to honor and remember the victims of the horrific mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left at least 18 people killed and more than a dozen others injured.

Under a proclamation from President Joe Biden, flags were ordered to remain at half-staff through Oct. 30 "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine."

The order includes all public buildings and grounds, military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government. It also adds all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices and other such facilities abroad, including military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

The search for the accused mass killer in Maine continued Thursday morning with Lewiston and two other local communities still under lockdown hours after the deadly shootings at two local businesses.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Many details on what happened remained unclear after the shooting at a bowling alley and a restaurant Wednesday evening.

Seven people were shot and killed at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley, including one female and six males, and eight people were shot and killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille, including seven males inside and one male outside. Multiple other people were transferred to various hospitals, three of whom have died. Eight of the dead have been identified and family notified, while authorities are still working to identify the other 10.

"This is a dark day for Maine," Gov. Janet Mills said at the press conference. "I know it's hard for us to think about healing when our hearts are broken, but I want every person in Maine to know that we will heal together. We are strong, we are resilient, we are a very caring people, and in the days and weeks ahead, we will need to lean on those qualities more than ever before."

Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre added that "this is truly a tragedy that goes beyond comprehension."