Five Workers Electrocuted While Working on Private Residence in Grand Ridge

Fire departments and medical personnel responded to a call for help Tuesday morning after five people were electrocuted while working on a private residence in rural Grand Ridge in LaSalle County, officials said Tuesday.

According to the Grand Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, at 11:03 a.m. Tuesday, a crew with a private company were working on gutters at a private residence when five of the workers were electrocuted.

Four patients were transported to local hospitals. A fifth patient was airlifted to St. Francis in Peoria, officials said.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.