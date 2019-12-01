Marco Stendardo

5 Shot In Aurora Sunday Morning: Police

Authorities said they received multiple calls of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of S. 5th Street

By NBC 5 Staff

One person died, and four others were wounded early Sunday morning after police responded to shots fired in the Aurora neighborhood.

Authorities said they received multiple calls of shots fired around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of S. 5th Street.

Three adults were found wounded at the scene, police said, and were immediately transported to an area hospital.

A victim was pronounced dead at the hospital and two others were in stable condition, police said.

Two other victims appeared at Rush Copley Medical Center with gunshot wounds and were later listed in stable condition.   

Officials said at a press conference Sunday that they believe this incident to be an isolated case and it does not appear to be a random act.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to leave information anonymously.

No other details were immediately known.

Marco Stendardo
