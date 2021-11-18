Five Kenosha Schools Shift To Virtual Learning Due To Kyle Rittenhouse Trial

Five Kenosha schools are shifting to virtual learning for the remainder of the week out of an abundance of caution, as jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial continue into their third day and tensions outside the courthouse rise.

How to Watch the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Live as It Happens

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to TMJ4 Milwaukee, Kenosha Unified School District (KUSD) on Wednesday notified parents of the move.

"We understand that this may impact our students in various ways, which is why we want to remind families of schools not listed above that you may choose to keep your children home if you feel that is in their best interest," KUSD's letter to parents said. "If you decide to call them in, they will be excused. While we have not been advised of any existing imminent danger, we feel this is the best course of action to protect our students and staff during an uncertain time. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement to receive support as needed in the days and weeks ahead."

Brass Elementary School, Frank Elementary School and Washington Middle School will shift to virtual learning Thursday and Friday.

Harborside Academy and Reuther Central High School had already shifted to virtual learning earlier in the week as a safety precaution.

Many of the schools are within a mile of the Kenosha County Courthouse, and some are in even closer proximity.

In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, Frank Elementary School said "Our attendance area includes the homes surrounding the Kenosha Courthouse."

The jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is scheduled to move into a third day of deliberations Thursday at 9 a.m., even as its request to re-watch video in the case sparked a fresh bid from his attorneys for a mistrial.