Five Bears Bold Predictions for Second Half, Including Justin Fields' Rise

Fields' continued rise among five bold predictions for second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The first half of the Bears' season had its share of ups and downs.

There was the upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the dud against the Washington Commanders, and the three-game hot streak that has seen quarterback Justin Fields start to take the all-important Year 2 leap.

The record is 3-6, but that's not what's more important to the 2022 Bears. Still, picking up a few wins over the final eight games of the season while seeing continued growth from Fields and the rest of the expected long-term pieces is essential.

That second half starts Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Soldier Field. With eight games remaining, why not have some fun, dust off the old crystal ball, and make some predictions for the end of the 2022 season?

Brisker rides H.I.T.S principle into DROY convo

New York Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner and Seattle Seahawks corner Tariq Woolen are currently the favorites to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

But Brisker will make a run in the second half of the season, finishing the season with 80 tackles, five interceptions, two forced fumbles, and six sacks.

But the Bears' overall defensive ineptitude will see him finish second behind Woolen, who has been incredible for Seattle.

Claypool explodes

Chase Claypool had a quiet Bears debut against Miami Dolphins, but the 24-year-old receiver is excited about his potential in the Bears' offense.

“I think they look at me as a valuable player, obviously," Claypool said. "That’s why they traded for me. I just think they will give me more opportunities to make plays and stuff like that.

“Not even the focal point as if I’m the only one who could do it," Claypool later added. "But you’ve got like four or five plays where you could get a good chunk of yards rather than, ‘here’s your one play of the week. Make sure you make a play on this no matter what the coverage is.’”

Claypool hopes to be up to speed in the offense in one to two weeks. His big frame and athleticism will give Fields a true downfield threat.

The third-year receiver caught two passes for 13 yards in his debut. He also drew a 28-yard pass interference penalty and should have drawn another one at the end of the game.

The Bears will continue to open up the passing game as the season draws to a close, and Claypool will play a big role in that.

Claypool goes off in the final eight games of the season, scoring five touchdowns and notching 575 receiving yards to finish the season on a high note.

Fields continues to run wild

The implementation of the quarterback-designed runs has helped the Bears' offense find a new groove over the last month. The Bears called 13 designed runs for Fields in the first six weeks. They have called 21 in the past three.

Fields also leads all quarterbacks with 42 scrambles. His 602 rushing yards ranks 11th in the NFL. He currently ranks second in yards per carry (6.6) behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (7.9).

The Bears might dial the designed runs back a little bit as the season goes on, but that won't stop Fields from racking up the yards on the ground.

Fields will finish the season in the top eight in rushing yards and overtake Jackson as the leader in yards per carry.

Passing game takes a leap

While Fields' play over the past three games has been impressive, there still is a lot of work to be done in the passing game. The efficiency has been here, but the yardage hasn't.

That will change during the back half of the season.

Fields will throw for over 300 yards Sunday against the Lions, in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons, and in the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings.

The second-year quarterback will finish the season completing 61 percent of his passes for 3,000 yards, 20 touchdowns, and only nine interceptions.

This is a bet on Fields, the addition of Claypool, and the continued growth of a passing game still figuring out how to get its best players the ball in positions to succeed. Bold? Absolutely. Not that crazy, though.

Bears exceed expectations at season's end

The Bears enter Week 10 at 3-6. There's a case to be made that they should at least be 4-5 and could be 5-4.

They have a few "winnable games" on the schedule, and the Bears' continued growth on offense has me feeling a 4-4 finish to the regular season.

The wins? vs. the Lions, vs. the Vikings, at the Jets, and vs. the Packers.

The Packers have issues that aren't fixable midseason. They have lost five games in a row, the passing game is a disaster, and Rashan Gary is now out for the season.

With Fields' ascending and the Bears' offense finding a groove, the Week 13 game at Soldier Field is the perfect time for a "changing of the guard" game in the NFC North.

