#FitForTheFrontLine is a national fitness challenge to show appreciation for front line workers.

Fitness activities can range from dedicating a walk around the block, cycling for 60 minutes, or doing a 30-minute meditation.

Want to take part? Take a photo or video of yourself doing any workout or fitness activity, then use the hashtag #FitForTheFrontLine on social (Twitter, Instagram) and choose a Chicago-area hospital below to show your support.