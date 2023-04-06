Fisherman Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in Chicago's Albany Park Neighborhood

A fisherman was seriously wounded after being shot late Wednesday night on Chicago's North Side, authorities said.

The 23-year-old had been fishing in the 3100 block of West Carmen in the city's Albany Park neighborhood and was returning to his vehicle around 10:30 p.m. when he told police he was approached by several men," Chicago police said.

The group of men started shooting and fled the scene on foot, leaving the man with a gunshot wound to the face, according to police.

The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further details were released, but authorities said an investigation remained ongoing Thursday morning.