First Responders Searching for Missing Man in Fox Lake After Tubing Accident

Search and recovery efforts were underway on Fox Lake Friday afternoon for a man who apparently went underwater after he was thrown off an innertube, according to fire authorities.

At approximately 10 a.m., firefighters and police were called to a portion of the lake near Crabapple Island for the report of a man who went missing.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to authorities, a 28-year-old father and his two children were riding on an innertube that was being pulled by a boat, and at some point, the tube hit a wave, and all three were thrown into the lake. The father, who was not wearing a life jacket, did not resurface above water.

The two children were wearing life vests, officials with the Fox Lake Fire Protection District said.

The operation had shifted from a rescue to a recovery as of late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were using side-scanning sonar technology in hope of finding the missing swimmer.