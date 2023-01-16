First Responders Honored at Saint Ignatius College Prep's First JV Hockey Game Since Bus Crash

Two months after 16 junior varsity hockey players at Chicago's Saint Ignatius College Prep were injured in a bus and semi crash in northern Indiana, the hockey team returned to the ice Sunday night, with some special guests in attendance.

As the Saint Igantius Wolfpack faced the Marmion Academy Cadets at the Fifth Third Arena, numerous first responders were there to see just how far the team has come.

"To walk into something like this, it's humbling," said Brad Kellar, a captain with the Warsaw Police Department. "It's overwhelming. It's unique, and it's just special to be a part of."

The night of Nov. 12, numerous officers with the Warsaw Police Department responded when a bus carrying nearly two dozen Saint Ignatius hockey players was struck by an alleged drunk semi driver.

While some of the most seriously injured players remain off the ice, it's a miracle the situation wasn't much worse - thanks to the quick actions of the first responders. Along with several police officers, paramedics who responded that night made the 100-plus mile trip to cheer the team on.

"We're so excited," said Alicia Mediano, a Lutheran EMS employee who responded to the crash. "All of us are just here tonight just to see them do something that they love. We saw them on their worst day, and now we're excited to see them do what I know they're very passionate and excited to do."

Before the ceremonial puck drop, the police officers, EMS personnel and others were honored for their lifesaving actions.

Michael Rigitano, Saint Igantius JV Hockey Coach, explained the team is thankful for everything Mediano did that November night.

"She was a rockstar," the coach said. "Running the show. Keeping everyone calm, cool, collected. She was amazing."

At just 14 and 15 years old, the teens have been through a lot together, but through it all, hockey has helped them heal.

"The team has been... We're really tight now," said Lucas Joa, JV captain. "This whole thing has brought us really close together. We just want to start playing again."

The Wolfpack won Sunday night's game 5-0. While the three most critically injured players are out for the season, they have returned to school. The players are expected to join their teammates next year.