The first-ever physical Google retail store in the Midwestern U.S. opened Friday at the popular Oakbrook Center shopping mall.

Google Store Oakbrook marks Google's fifth physical retail store, according to a company news release. It's also Google's first store in the Midwest, and the first inside a shopping mall. Google's other stores are located in Chelsea and Williamsburg in New York, Mountain View in California and in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We’ve heard from customers how useful it is to try out our products in person, like giving Gemini Live a spin on the Pixel 9 Pro, or using the Google Home App on the Pixel Tablet," the release said. "Visitors to our Oakbrook store will get a similar hands-on experience with our products, services, and AI experiences."

The store contains an "extensive selection" of products made by Google, the release said. Shoppers can also buy online and pick up their orders in store, the release added.

Additionally, the store has experts on hand to troubleshoot issues with products, provide Pixel phone repairs and more, the release said.

The store, located at 63 Oakbrook Center, will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.