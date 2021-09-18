First Official Day of Fall Arrives Next Week

Though it might not feel like it yet, the first official day of fall is next week.

The autumnal equinox, also referred to as the September or fall equinox, arrives Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. for the Northern Hemisphere, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac.

The NBC 5 Storm team says this seasonal shift will bring cool temperatures Wednesday, with highs reaching the upper 60s in most area around Chicago.

Temperature highs will likely stay in the low-to-mid 70s over the next several weeks, then move into the 60s once Chicago hits October.

Chicagoans could start to see fall foliage sooner, though, as hours of sunlight lessen. According to the almanac, leaves change colors due to the amount of daylight and photosynthesis rather than weather conditions, such as temperature.

Before the upcoming shift, this weekend in Chicago is set to be sunny and clear, with less humidity and cooler temperatures to start.

Clouds have moved out overnight to create a sunny Saturday with less humidity as temperatures are expected to cool compared to the last several days, reaching upper 70s.

Chicago beaches are closed Saturday due to a high swim risk through the evening, which signifies dangerous boating conditions and high wave heights, the NBC 5 Storm Team warned.

Some clouds and humidity are expected to return Sunday, bringing temperature highs back to the upper 80s.

Clouds are expected to stay in the area, as the next chance for rain comes Monday afternoon and into the evening. Showers and storms are also expected Tuesday ahead of a passing cold front.