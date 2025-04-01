‘First-of-its-kind' Secretary of State office to open in Chicago Loop

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is launching a new flagship center in Chicago- and its unlike anything you've seen before.

The facility will be a two-story DMV located at 125 W. Monroe St. in Chicago.

According to a press release, the new building will showcase the office's modernization initiatives. Cross-trained employees will offer drivers and vehicles services from a single counter, and there will be a 'fast-line kiosk.'

There will also be an extensive list of services from the office's Business, Index, Personal and Administrative Hearings and Reinstatements departments all in one place.

The current Chicago Central DMV, located at 160 N. LaSalle St., has officially closed. The new building is nearly five times its size at 24,000 square feet.

The new building's size increase will more efficiently provide DMV services, according to a press release.

The unveiling of the new flagship location will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, with a ribbon-cutting from the Secretary of State.