First Look For Charity Provides a Sneak Peek of Chicago Auto Show Before Official Opening

The Chicago Auto Show, the nation's largest, kicks off Saturday, but several thousand people got a first look at all the excitement for a good cause Friday night.

“I tell everybody it’s like being a 50-year-old and going back to prom, dressing up and having a good time,” said one attendee.

“Dressing up. Seeing people, being able to build both of our networks,” said another.

It was a night of glitz and glamour at the Chicago Auto Show’s First Look For Charity. The event brought out the who’s who of Chicago Friday night before the official start on Saturday.

“The food is great! The rides are great! It’s a good time! My company is great!” said one couple.

People attending got a chance to see some of this year's hottest cars and even take some for a ride.

Besides all the great food and drinks, and, of course, all of the cool cars, the event was all about helping others. Eighteen charities will benefit from the millions of dollars raised on this one single night.

“First time coming, it feels amazing, and I get to be apart of that? I think it’s awesome!” one woman added. “To be able to give it’s just a blessing….it’s just amazing.”

“100 percent of the funding goes right to the people we support, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to get our name out,” said the president of one of the benefitting charities.

Nearly 9,000 people attended First Look for Charity this year. In all, just over $2.5 million was raised.