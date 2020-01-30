sports betting

3 Illinois Casinos Apply for Sports Betting Licenses in Illinois: Gaming Board

Seth Wenig/AP

A sign advertising sports betting is displayed at Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Thursday, June 28, 2018.

Three Illinois casinos have so far applied for sports betting licenses in the state, including two in Chicago suburbs, according to the Illinois Gaming Board.

The applications were submitted last week.

They include the Elgin Riverboat Resort, the Rivers Casino in Des Plaines and the Argosy Casino in Alton.

Sports wagering was legalized by a law signed June 28.

The complex sports gambling bill drew attention from all corners of the political world—calling for slots at O’Hare and Midway airports, along with horse racetracks. College teams, however, are said to be exempt and the licensing fees would start in the millions.

NBC Chicago/Associated Press

