First Lady Jill Biden will visit Ivy Tech Community College in Valparaiso, Indiana, on Monday, alongside officials from the Departments of Energy and Labor.

Biden originally planned to visit the campus Feb. 17, but her visit was rescheduled for an undisclosed reason. According to the White House, Biden, a community college professor herself, will "highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's commitment to career-connected learning programs that build pathways for good-paying jobs."

The First Lady will be joined by Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su and Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk.

Ivy Tech, the country's largest individual accredited statewide community college system, operates dozens of campuses across Indiana and serves nearly 150,000 students.