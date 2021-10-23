First Lady Jill Biden to Visit Michigan Sunday

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is slated to visit Mt. Pleasant and Detroit, Michigan Sunday before heading to South Carolina and back to Washington, D.C. the next day.

Biden is expected to arrive at MBS International Airport in Freeland, Michigan at 11:30 a.m., according to a release, before traveling with U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy to the Ziibiwing Center for a listening session on youth mental health.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At 3:30 p.m., Biden will arrive at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and subsequently attend Yeshiva Beth Yehudah's annual dinner as the guest speaker at 5 p.m.

The first lady is expected to arrive in Charleston, South Carolina at 8:45 p.m. Sunday night and stay there until flying back to the White House Monday evening.

Earlier this month, Biden visited Chicago for two days and spoke with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Sen. Tammy Duckworth and Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle, among others.

Joining in conversations around Hispanic Heritage Month, she attended events in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood, as well as at one of the city colleges.