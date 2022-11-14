First lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Chicago and suburban Rolling Meadows Monday as part of a to kick off "National Apprenticeship Week," the White House announced last week. Biden will be accompanied by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, officials said.

Biden is scheduled to land at O'Hare International Airport at 11 a.m. Monday.

The purpose of the trip, the White House said, is to “highlight the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through registered apprenticeships and career-connected learning.”

Biden and the three Cabinet members will first stop at northwest suburban Rolling Meadows High School to meet with students in the school’s Career Pathways program.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

After that, the group will be joined by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the city for a roundtable with the Chicago Apprentice Network.

In September, the Biden-Harris administration launched “the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative, a national network of more than 200 employers and industry organizations, labor organizations, educators, workforce intermediaries and community-based organizations who are committed to strengthening and diversifying registered apprenticeship.”

The Chicago Sun-Times wire contributed to this article.