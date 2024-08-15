Illinois' first-ever "DMV+" opened Thursday morning in the revamped Melrose Park facility, promoting new services and reduced wait times.

“A DMV+ brings more services directly to our customers and their communities, and doesn’t require them to spend valuable time traveling downtown or to Springfield," Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias said in a statement praising the opening.

What's different? At this location, customers can combine DMV services with other needs that normally would require an in-person visit to a Secretary of State office in Chicago's Loop or in Springfield. And with the Secretary of State's new "One-Stop-Shop" design, it's one trip to the counter for an in-and-out experience.

“This will make it easier for customers to get vehicle stickers or renew their licenses, all while helping local businesses,” said Senate President Don Harmon in a statement.

The revamped design combines driver and vehicle services at a single customer service counter, reducing the number of steps needed at the facility and freeing up space for more stations and appointments.

"This upgraded DMV will help our community get the services they need without wasting their time waiting in line," said Melrose Park Mayor Ron Serpico Sr. "The impact will be significant and noticeable for not only Melrose Park residents and families who have busy schedules, but for those living in nearby communities."

These are the services that can be completed at a single service counter, Giannoulias said:

Renew a driver’s license or state ID

Apply for a REAL ID

Register or renew a vehicle registration/obtain vehicle stickers

Convert a Temporary Visitor Driver’s License (TVDL) to a Standard DL

Order a new license plate

Register to vote

Join the Illinois Organ and Tissue Donor Registry

In addition, specialized services add the "plus" to the DMV+ name, including those that Giannoulias' office said have never been accessible at an Illinois DMV location.



According to the Secretary of State's office, the new services include:



Business Services: In-person expedited services; obtaining certified copies of business records; filing documents, including articles of incorporation and amendments for corporations and various types of LLCs; filing reinstatements to return their business to good standing; and filing trademarks with ILSOS. These services currently require customers to visit the Business Services office in Chicago or Springfield or to conduct their transaction through the mail, which delays processing time.



Index Services: Walk-in service for customers obtaining apostilles and certificates of authority for foreign use documents. Due to the sensitive nature of the documents being certified, customers must provide physical original copies, and services are not offered digitally. Customers are currently required to visit the Index Department in Chicago or Springfield or mail their documents to the office. The DMV+ offers on-site processing and certification.



Personnel Services: Employment testing is required for most entry-level and all DMV employees. Currently, prospective employees must travel to Chicago or Springfield for in-person testing. The office will also offer a hub of public-use computers for those with limited access or who need assistance to submit job applications.

On Thursday in Melrose Park, people noticed the bright, big room and one long customer service counter. Many bought vehicle stickers, applied for a Real ID or ordered a new plate, while others filed incorporation or trademark documents for a business.

“There’s a counter all the way around. ... There seems to be more seating - looks clean," said Florence Warych, an Elmwood Park resident.