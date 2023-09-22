First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Lake County this year

Public health officials have confirmed the year's first human case of West Nile virus in north suburban Lake County.

In a news release, the Lake County Health Department on Friday said that a Lake County resident in their 60s became ill in early September.

While most people infected with West Nile don't exhibit symptoms, some do become sick three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Possible symptoms to watch for include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches, according to health officials.

People older than 60 years of age and those with weakened immune symptoms are at high risk for severe illness. Lake County Health Department staff recommend that residents follow the "4 Ds of Defense" to protect themselves and their families: