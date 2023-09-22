First human case of West Nile Virus reported in Lake County this year

Public health officials have confirmed the year's first human case of West Nile virus in north suburban Lake County.
In a news release, the Lake County Health Department on Friday said that a Lake County resident in their 60s became ill in early September.
While most people infected with West Nile don't exhibit symptoms, some do become sick three to 15 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito. Possible symptoms to watch for include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches, according to health officials.
People older than 60 years of age and those with weakened immune symptoms are at high risk for severe illness. Lake County Health Department staff recommend that residents follow the "4 Ds of Defense" to protect themselves and their families:
- Drain: Drain standing water from items around your home, yard, and business.
- Defend: When outdoors, use an EPA-approved insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, or IR3535 and reapply according to label directions.
- Dawn to Dusk: Protect yourself all day and night, and wear repellent outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.
- Dress: Wear long sleeves, pants, and closed toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.