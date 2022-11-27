First Gold Coin Donations Made at Salvation Army Red Kettles in Geneva, Batavia

In what has become a yearly tradition, the Salvation Army of Chicagoland has received its first gold coin donations into its iconic red kettles, with at least two valuable coins donated in the Chicago suburbs.

According to officials, an anonymous donor dropped a 1-ounce American Buffalo coin, valued between $1,900 and $2,000, into a red kettle outside of a Jewel-Osco store in Batavia on Saturday.

Another valuable coin, a 1-ounce fine gold Standing Liberty Coin valued between $1,900 and $2,000, was dropped into a kettle at a Starbucks in suburban Geneva on the same day, officials said.

“These gifts will allow us to show support and love to families who are struggling to stay in their homes, put a warm meal on the table, and provide Christmas gifts for their children,” Salvation Army Lt. Scott Smith said in a statement.

The donation of gold and silver coins has become an annual tradition in the Chicagoland area, with most gift-givers remaining anonymous.

The coins donated in Batavia and Geneva will go toward funding services at the Salvation Army’s Tri-City Corps Joe K. Anderson Community Center, according to the organization.