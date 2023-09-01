First 2023 human case of West Nile virus in DuPage County reported

The first human case of the West Nile virus in DuPage County of the year has been reported, according to health officials.

According to the DuPage County Health Department, a Woodridge resident in their 60s became ill with the virus last month.

The virus is mosquito-borne, with approximately one in five people infected developing symptoms.

West Nile's symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and a rash.

Health officials advise adhering to the "four Ds of defense" to help prevent the spread of West Nile virus:

Drain : Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and bird baths regularly.

: Drain those items that collect standing water around your home, yard, or business. Scrub and refill pet water dishes and bird baths regularly. Defend : Use an insect repellant containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions.

: Use an insect repellant containing DEET when outdoors and reapply according to directions. Dress : Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin.

: Wear long pants, long sleeves, and closed-toe shoes when outside to cover the skin. Dusk to Dawn: Wear repellant outdoors during these prime times for mosquito activity.

While high right now, West Nile activity typically decreases as temperatures cool during the fall, particularly following the first frost of the season.

More information on the virus and prevention tips can be found here.