Fireworks: Experts Warn of High Demand, Limited Supply, Dangerous Fire Conditions

With Independence Day just a few weeks away, the demand for fireworks is skyrocketing when supplies are limited.

Companies like Phantom Fireworks say the pandemic has caused delays in shipping during a time when demand is climbing.

Kane Maicki, the store manager of Phantom Fireworks of Highland, Indiana, says he expects to be “running low” by the end of June.

“We ordered double our containers that we normally order [but] a lot of it is sitting in China still; sitting on docks on the west coast,” said Maicki. “So, we’ve got about half, so far, of what we were expecting.”

Prices have also gone up because of the high demand and limited supply of fireworks. He expects prices to level out after July 4.

Maicki recommends coming in sooner than later to get specialty items before they sell out.

At the same time, the surge in interest in consumer grade fireworks comes when environmental conditions are prime to ignite fires.

Danny Misiak, chief fire inspector of the Hammond Fire Department, suggests leaving fireworks to the professionals.

“The grass around the house is dry, all the vegetation that could be piled up is very dry,” said Misiak. “So, you have these bottle rockets coming down. Things could ignite really quick.”

Misiak says the fire department is fully staffed, ready for an increase in fire calls through the holiday.

He also suggests residents have a fire extinguisher and water nearby if they decide to use fireworks.

