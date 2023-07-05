chicago news

Fireworks blamed for at least 6 garage fires on Southwest Side

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

Fireworks are being blamed for several garage fires early Wednesday on the Southwest Side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. and found six garages on fire, police and fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

He said debris found at the scene led the battalion chief and crews to determine that “most of them, at least three or four,” were caused by fireworks.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No other details were released.

This article tagged under:

chicago news
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us