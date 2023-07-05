Fireworks are being blamed for several garage fires early Wednesday on the Southwest Side, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the 5700 block of West 64th Place around 1 a.m. and found six garages on fire, police and fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.

He said debris found at the scene led the battalion chief and crews to determine that “most of them, at least three or four,” were caused by fireworks.

No other details were released.