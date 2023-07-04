Fireworks aren't planned at Navy Pier this Fourth of July, city of Chicago reminds residents

While dozens of fireworks displays will dazzle the skies across the Chicago area this Independence Day, one of the region's most popular has already taken place.

As questions swirled on social media regarding whether Navy Pier will host a fireworks show on the Fourth of July, the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications issued a NOTIFY Chicago alert, saying there will be no fireworks on July 4 at Navy Pier.

The Chicago Police Department reiterated that was the case in a Facebook post, adding officers will be in the downtown area and across the city "to maintain public safety so that everyone can enjoy their Independence Day celebrations and get home safely tonight."

Navy Pier's dazzling free fireworks display occurred on Saturday as part of the lakefront venue's Independence Day celebration.

While fireworks won't take place Tuesday night, if you're looking to see a spectacular show at Navy Pier, you won't have to wait long.

A lakefront fireworks show will take place on July 5 in line with Navy Pier's summer fireworks schedule.