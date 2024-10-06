Firefighters searching Lake Michigan for missing boater near downtown Chicago

Emergency responders were scouring Lake Michigan for a missing boater who was last seen Sunday afternoon in the water near downtown Chicago.

Chicago firefighters were called to the area of DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Randolph Street at around 12:44 p.m. for the report of a missing boater, authorities said. Divers were continuing to search the waters at around 2 p.m., and utilizing sonar technology in hope of locating the individual, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson.

A large first responder presence was visible at the scene.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.