Firefighters Battle Massive Blaze at Skokie Home

Firefighters were battling a massive blaze at a house in north suburban Skokie early Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a home in the 5200 block of Fargo Avenue, between Niles Center Road and the Edens Expressway.

Video from NBC Sky 5 at around 5:30 a.m. showed a massive emergency response at the scene. The two-story home appeared to be fully engulfed in flames, with smoke billowing over highway.

It was not clear if there were any injuries in the blaze and further details were not immediately available.