Firefighters battle large fire in Chicago Lawn

Chicago firefighters remain on the scene of a large house fire in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter was over the scene on Monday, with flames shooting out of the sides and the roof of the structure as firefighters battled the blaze.

NBC 5’s Mike Lorber also reported that the fire had spread to two neighboring homes.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

No immediate reports of injuries were immediately available.

We will update this story with more details as they become available.