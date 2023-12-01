Firefighters battle flames for hours at apartment building in Cicero

Firefighters were battling a blaze at a multi-level apartment building in Cicero Friday morning.

The fire sparked during the early morning hours in the 5900 block of West 16th Street and burned for hours.

City spokesman Ray Hanania said no injuries were immediately reported and residents were evacuated from the building, but the blaze continued just before 6 a.m. and firefighters were still searching for anyone who could still be inside.

The three-story building has an estimated 12 apartment units inside.

Check back for more on this developing story.