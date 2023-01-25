Firefighters Battle Extra-Alarm Fire on Multiple Floors of Chicago High-Rise

Firefighters were battling an extra-alarm blaze on multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise Wednesday morning that left at least one person seriously injured, authorities said.

The fire sparked around 10 a.m. in the upper level of a building in the 4800 block of Lake Park. Just before 11 a.m., the fire had spread to the 15th, 16th and 17th floors, according to Chicago Fire media relations.

Firefighters said injuries were reported at the scene. One person was transported to an area hospital in serious condition so far, fire officials said.

The blaze was said to be "under control" just before 11 a.m. on at least one of the floors.

Check back for more on this developing story.