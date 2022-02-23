Chicago Fire Department

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Albany Park Church, Just Days After Brewery Was Devastated by Fire

Firefighters are battling a blaze in a church on Chicago’s Northwest Side Wednesday, marking the second large fire to occur in the neighborhood in recent days.

According to Chicago fire officials, the fire broke out in the church at the intersection of Sunnyside and Spaulding on Wednesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire has been brought under control by firefighters, and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire broke out just blocks from the scene of another blaze, which occurred Monday in a building that housed Twisted Hippo Brewery and Ultimate Ninjas Chicago in Albany Park.

Officials say that the structures will likely need to be demolished, but said that adjacent apartment buildings, which were connected to the building via a gangway, could still be saved with extensive renovations.

Investigators have yet to determine a cause for that fire.

