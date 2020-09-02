Firefighters Battle 3-Alarm Blaze in Chicago's West Woodlawn Neighborhood

Firefighters were battling a blaze early Wednesday that displaced several people on Chicago's South Side.

The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. at a three-story multi-unit building with a courtyard in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue in the city's West Woodlawn neighborhood, according to Chicago police and fire officials.

The blaze was elevated to a three-alarm fire, officials said. At least eight people were displaced, according to police: five children and three adults.

Authorities said there were no reports of injuries as firefighters continued to battle the blaze. The Chicago Fire Department tweeted that one cat was rescued in a search of the building.

