Firefighter injured after alleged DUI driver strikes fire department vehicle in south suburbs

A firefighter was recovering after an alleged intoxicated driver struck an emergency vehicle in south suburban Matteson, authorities said.

The crash was reported along a highway early Saturday morning, though authorities didn't say where it specifically occurred. According to the Illinois State Police, troopers and the Matteson Fire Department were stopped in a lane with their emergency lights on, while responding to a crash. A driver failed to move over and struck a Matteson Fire Department battalion chief SUV, authorities said.

Police arrested the driver for DUI.

The firefighter who was injured was recovering and listed in stable condition, according to the Associated Firefighters of Matteson Local 3086.

In a Facebook post, troopers reminded residents that state law requires drivers to slow down and move over -- if possible -- when approaching emergency vehicles.