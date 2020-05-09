Naperville

Firefighter Hurt, Residents Displaced in Naperville House Fire

Crews found the fire in the walls of the attic with smoke coming from the chimney and roof line, the fire department said

By Sun-Times Media

Several people were displaced and a firefighter was injured after a fire broke out Saturday at a west suburban Naperville home.

Authorities were called at 1:25 a.m. for reports of the fire at the two-story home in the 1700 block of Baybrook Lane, according to a statement from the Naperville Fire Department.

Crews found the fire in the walls of the attic with smoke coming from the chimney and roof line, the fire department said. The blaze was brought under control in about an hour.

Two adults and two children who were home at the time of the fire made it outside on their own, according to the fire department. They weren’t hurt, but the home was rendered uninhabitable.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries at the scene, the fire department said.

Investigators learned there was a fire in the home’s fireplace on Friday evening, but the cause of the blaze in the attic remains under investigation, the fire department said.

