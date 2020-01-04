Firefighter, 3 Others Hurt in Calumet Heights Blaze

Four people, including a firefighter, have been hospitalized after a fire on Chicago’s Far South Side Saturday afternoon.

According to fire officials, firefighters were dispatched to a residence in the 8700 block of South Constance Avenue in Chicago’s Calumet Heights neighborhood.

Firefighters were able to strike out the fire, but one firefighter was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where they are receiving treatment.

8736 Constance. Still and box with EMS plan 1. One firefighter taken to u of c. 3 occupants to Jackson park. All stable. Occupants were trapped on 2 by fire on 1. — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 4, 2020

Three other victims in the home were taken to Jackson Park Hospital to be treated for unspecified injuries.

All four individuals are in stable condition, but officials were unable to give more details on the extent of their injuries.

According to officials, the three occupants inside the residence were trapped on the second floor by flames on the first floor, and all three had to be rescued from the structure.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze.