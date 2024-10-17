Firefighters remain on-scene of a three-alarm blaze in suburban New Lenox on Thursday afternoon.

NBC’s Sky 5 helicopter flew over the scene, showing a large facility that was gutted by fire. Firefighters were able to put out flames, but massive amounts of smoke are still emerging from the structure.

According to Total Traffic, there are multiple street closures associated with the fire, including Cedar Road, which is closed between Otto Drive and East Michigan Road.

Illinois Highway is also closed between South Pine Street and Southgate Road.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and there was no word on what caused the fire.

