Fire tears through apartment building in Lakeview East

A fire tore through an apartment building in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, fortunately leaving no injuries.

"I heard an explosion and looked out the window and saw flames," resident Angela Woodall said, who was playing with her two children at the time.

Fire officials said the blaze started at the building's back porch, spreading through the rest of the building, located in the 500 block of West Wellington Avenue, and leaving at least Woodall's family displaced for the evening.

According to authorities, officials are still working to determine a cause for the blaze. There is currently no further information.